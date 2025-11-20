Kings vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Nov. 20
The Sacramento Kings continue their road trip in Tennessee with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.
Both teams bring losing streaks into this game, as the Kings have lost seven straight and the Grizzlies have dropped their last five contests.
The oddsmakers have the Grizzlies as slight home favorites at the best betting sites for Thursday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s matchup.
Kings vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Kings +2.5 (-110)
- Grizzlies -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kings: +120
- Grizzlies: -142
Total
- 234.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Kings vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 20
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: FedEx Forum
- How to Watch (TV): FDSSE, NBCS-CA
- Kings record: 3-12
- Grizzlies record: 4-11
Kings vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- TBA
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Jaren Jackson Jr. – doubtful
- Ty Jerome – out
- Ja Morant – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
- Javon Small – out
Kings vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zach Edey UNDER 22.5 Points + Rebounds (-127)
Zach Edey finally made his season debut for the Grizzlies after offseason ankle surgery, but the big man is still on a minutes restriction in Memphis. He’s played in two games so far, held to 25 minutes in each contest.
Edey has 13 points and 7 rebounds in his season debut in Cleveland, then 8 points and 11 rebounds on Tuesday in San Antonio.
If Edey were fully healthy, he’d likely breeze past this line, but I’ll take his under here until the Grizzlies give him a little more playing time to work with.
Kings vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
The Grizzlies are back at home after an ugly road trip. They’re now 1-6 on the road, but do have a more respectable 3-5 record at home.
The same can be said for the Kings, who are 2-5 at home but just 1-7 on the road.
This will be the second half of a back-to-back for Sacramento after falling 113-99 in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night. In their last game on no days' rest, they lost 133-100 to Atlanta at home as just +4 underdogs.
I’ll take the rested Grizzlies at home to snap their losing streak.
Pick: Grizzlies -2.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.