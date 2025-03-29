NC State Basketball Enters Battle for Prolific JUCO Guard
For the time being, the projected 2025-26 NC State basketball roster includes just a few players pledged to head coach Will Wade and his Wolfpack. That means the program's newly minted leader must work to land a long list of transfers to help round out his first squad in Raleigh.
Well, it seems Wade is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to evaluating available talents. Those efforts include dipping into the junior college ranks, as the 42-year-old and his Wolfpack recruiters recently initiated contact with a JUCO standout and ultimately extended an offer on Thursday.
The NC State basketball program is now just one of several showing interest in Treshawn Cody, a former high-scoring sensation at Hocking College in Ohio. He revealed his Wolfpack offer on social media.
A 6-foot-6 sophomore guard, Cody averaged 23.4 points and 7.0 rebounds this season, shooting 56.8 percent from the field and 36.2 percent beyond the arc. In doing so, he became the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference Player of the Year.
Cody has also reported interest from Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Cal State Northridge, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Southern, Jacksonville State, Miami (Ohio), North Dakota, and several others.
