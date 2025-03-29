Mid-Major Guard Attracts NC State Basketball Suitors
Will Wade and the NC State basketball staff are putting on the full-court press as they look to begin putting together the first official Wolfpack roster. And they're wasting no time expressing interest in a number of potential options.
The Wolfpack has already been involved with a few players, both from the high-major and low-major ranks of college hoops, as Wade and his assistants are seemingly casting a wide net to find talented players to bring to Raleigh.
One of those talents is Reggie Bass, with the Lindenwood transfer now hearing from the NC State basketball program following his productive three-year stay at the mid-major level.
On Thursday, ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reported that the versatile junior is on the Wolfpack's radar, in addition to a few mid-majors hoping to add Bass to their program.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Reggie Bass spent time at both Central Michigan and Kent State before becoming a regular starter last season with Lindenwood. In 28 games with the Lions, he averaged 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 31.7 minutes per outing.
Loyola Marymount, Saint Louis, and UC Santa Barbara have also been in contact with Bass.
Wade and NC State have yet to land their first transfer commitment, but it can be assumed those will start to pop in the coming days and weeks as they continue to recruit a number of transfers to come to Raleigh.
