Ex-NC State Basketball Guard Erupts for Governors Once Again

Former two-year NC State basketball player LJ Thomas has delivered eight 20-point performances this season.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball guard LJ Thomas
NC State basketball guard LJ Thomas / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
LJ Thomas reached double-digit points only three times across two years in an NC State basketball jersey. Now, the 6-foot-2 guard, a former three-star recruit out of Bull City Prep in Durham, N.C., has eclipsed 10 points in all but seven of his 27 games with the Austin Peay Governors (13-16, 8-8 ASUN).

On Thursday night, Thomas turned up the dial on his bucket-finding prowess to help fuel an impressive 92-78 road win over the Queens Royals (17-12, 10-6 ASUN). He posted 23 points, shooting 6-for-15 from the field, 1-for-1 from downtown, and 10-for-11 at the charity stripe.

Thomas added six rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

He's currently averaging 13.9 points, almost six times his Wolfpack scoring average, along with 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.1 steals in 31.4 minutes per contest as a full-time starter for the Governors.

Austin Peay and its former NC State basketball deep reserve are now gearing up to host the Lipscomb Bisons (20-9, 12-4 ASUN) at 7 p.m. ET Monday.

