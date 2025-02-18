Top-Shelf Prospect Notes Recent NC State Basketball Attendance

All Wolfpack

Five-star 2026 forward Anthony Thompson has caught the attention of the NC State basketball coaches.

Matt Giles

Although Western Reserve Academy (Ohio) junior Anthony Thompson is not among the six 2026 preps on the reported NC State basketball offer sheet, the Wolfpack has made its presence known at the 6-foot-8, 185-pound coveted forward's school this season.

This week, Thompson told On3's Joe Tipton that he's seen NC State, along with coaches from UNC, Duke, Notre Dame, Louisville, Stanford, Pitt, Kentucky, BYU, Purdue, Michigan State, Missouri, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas, Cincinnati, Indiana, UCLA, and Xavier.


Thompson, a consensus five-star prospect already holding over 30 offers in his recruitment, stacks up at No. 12 overall, No. 3 among small forwards, and No. 1 in Ohio on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

"No one in the prep ranks has demonstrated more sheer talent so far this year than Western Reserve Academy's Anthony Thompson," 247Sports national recruiting director Adam Finkelstein wrote back in November. "The 6-foot-8 southpaw is still so young, and sometimes it can show, but when it comes to being able to get his shot off, and making tough ones, he's been unmatched so far."

NC State basketball hasn't landed its first 2026 pledge.

