NC State Basketball Needs Multiple Wins Just to Reach ACC Tournament
Only 15 of the 18 programs in the ACC basketball standings will qualify for the ACC Tournament in Charlotte's Spectrum Center, March 11-15. As things stand, NC State basketball checks in alone at No. 16 after snapping its nine-game losing skid via Saturday's 70-62 home win over Boston College.
ALSO READ: Top-Shelf Prospect Notes Recent Wolfpack Attendance
Speaking of Boston College (11-15, 3-12 ACC), currently No. 17 in the standings just above cellar dweller Miami (6-19, 2-12 ACC), the Eagles pulled into a tie with NC State (10-15, 3-11 ACC) in ACC wins by defeating Virginia Tech (11-15, No. 11 in ACC at 6-9) at home, 54-36, on Tuesday night.
So, three five-win teams with various loss counts sit above the Pack: Notre Dame (11-14, 5-9 ACC), California (12-14, 5-10 ACC), and Syracuse (11-16, 5-11 ACC). Only one is on NC State's remaining six-game slate, a Feb. 26 road bout versus Syracuse in their lone regular season meeting.
NC State enjoys potential head-to-head tiebreakers with 1-0 marks over Notre Dame and Boston College. However, the Wolfpack finished 0-2 in its clashes against California.
Of course, Kevin Keatts' eighth NC State basketball squad need all the wins it can manage to salvage any hope of even trying to recreate the 2023-24 Wolfpack's well-documented March Madness magic, which took shape with the automatic invite via an ACC Tournament title win over rival UNC.
Now, speaking of the rival Tar Heels, the Wolfpack battles Hubert Davis and his fourth UNC team (15-11, 8-6 ACC) in the Dean E. Smith Center at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN), a rematch from NC State's heartbreaking 63-61 home loss on Jan. 11.
ALSO READ: Wolfpack Coach Leaves Door Open for DJ Burns Return
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.