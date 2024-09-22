When to Expect Full 2024-25 NC State Basketball Schedule Release
NC State basketball is the only ACC program in the Triangle that hasn't released its completed non-conference slate. UNC and Duke advertised their non-conference schedules well over a month ago.
ALSO READ: NC State Making Moves in Another 2025 Big Man's Recruitment
Kevin Keatts, now gearing up for his eighth season at the helm in Raleigh after guiding the Wolfpack to the program's first ACC Tournament title and Final Four since the 1980s, addressed that non-conference schedule delay during his press conference at Thursday's NC State basketball media day.
"You'll have the entire schedule probably on Tuesday," Keatts said. "And there will be ACC included. You know, we were so close to releasing just the non-conference, and then we said, Hey, the ACC schedule is going to be ready too...
"I would guess that you probably will see it sometime on Tuesday."
The full ACC basketball schedule release is set for 8-9 p.m. ET Tuesday. It will air on the ACC Network, the conference announced via the following post last week:
A handful of the Wolfpack's non-conference games are known, including a marquee matchup against blueblood Kansas in the Jayhawks' historic Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 14.
"I would imagine," Keatts noted, "that they will be No. 1 or No. 2 when we do travel there."
The NC State basketball regular season is reportedly set to tip off at home against USC Upstate in the newly rebranded Lenovo Center on Nov. 4
ALSO READ: NC State Head Coach Says Two Freshmen Added Significant Muscle
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.