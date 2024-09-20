Kevin Keatts Says Two NC State Basketball Newbies Added Muscle
Eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts lost four of his top five scorers from the magical 2023-24 squad that captured the program's first ACC Tournament crown in 37 years and first Final Four berth since 1983. While the mix of experienced returning players and transfer additions should anchor the 2024-25 Wolfpack's production, chances are at least one or two of the three rookies in Raleigh will earn a spot in the rotation.
At the NC State basketball media event on Thursday, NC State Wolfpack On SI asked Keatts about his trio of four-star 2024 talents in 6-foot-1, 165-pound combo guard Trey Parker, 6-foot-5, 180-pound wing Paul McNeil Jr., and 6-foot-5, 170-pound wing Bryce Heard.
Judging by the following response from Keatts, he anticipates the freshmen carving out roles:
"I love what they bring to the table. And none of those guys act as though they're freshmen. You know, they all believe that they can play.
"I mean, those guys, you look at Bryce, and you look at Paul, the one thing that stood out on both of those guys is they both added about 10 pounds of muscle. So, when you guys get a chance to see them in a little bit [on the practice court for media day], you'll see a bigger version of them. But they're two guys who can play some two and three that has a chance to be really good in this program.
"And Trey's unique. Trey's a combo guard that's super athletic, that can play both two and one.
"Those three guys will compete for playing time. It's not like we're bringing them in as freshmen — even though we're in the transfer era — thinking that they won't play. I mean, those guys are gonna have great opportunities to get on the floor."
The 2024-25 NC State basketball campaign tips off on Nov. 4 with a home bout against USC Upstate in the Wolfpack's recently rebranded Lenovo Center.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.