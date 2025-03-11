NC State Basketball: Raleigh Gem Enters Portal at South Dakota
Unfortunately for the Wolfpack, since the announced firing of Kevin Keatts on Sunday morning, there are no NC State basketball recruiters to pursue transfer talents right now. But there should be plenty of minutes up for grabs on what figures to be a 2025-26 roster packed with new pieces in Raleigh.
Speaking of Raleigh, the 2024-25 Summit League Defensive Player of the Year and all-conference selection, South Dakota guard Chase Forte, hails from North Carolina's capital and revealed his decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, two days after the Coyotes (19-14, 9-7 Summit) fell in their conference tournament.
Forte, a 6-foot-4 senior who was unrated as a 2021 prep at Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, now has one season of eligibility remaining following a year apiece at South Dakota, Northwestern State, Gulf Coast State, and UNC Asheville.
This season, Forte averaged 17.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists as a full-time starter for the Coyotes, shooting 47.1 percent from the field, 32.3 percent beyond the arc, and 65.2 percent at the line. Plus, he led the Summit League with his 1.9 steals per game.
