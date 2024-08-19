First 2024-25 NC State Basketball Team Meeting: 'We Want More'
There are enough returning players on hand to corroborate the stories that Kevin Keatts is telling his eighth NC State basketball squad about the program's miraculous 2023-24 conference champions and Final Four participants. And thanks to Keatts & Co.'s efforts on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal, there should be sufficient talent for the Wolfpack to build on last season's success.
As Keatts emphasized in the following one-minute clip from the first NC State basketball team meeting of the 2024-25 season this week, the confidence that the Wolfpack exude as defending ACC Tournament champions has the potential to be a powerful force in itself. That said, there must be a collective deep-down hunger for more:
"We're defending champions. We're gonna wear the crown. And we're gonna wear it until somebody else can take it from us. But I swear to you: I don't want to give it back. I want to keep building on it. So, there's great opportunity.
"When Michael [O'Connell] came, when JT [Jayden Taylor] came, and Dennis [Parker Jr.] came last year, and Ben [Middlebrooks] came last year, the other guys were here...we talked about this. Now, they're champions. So, I'm talking about the same thing with all of you new guys here. Talking about it. We're gonna talk it into existence by how hard we work.
"But it's there for you. Like, this is an opportunity. We're coming off of two NCAA Tournaments. We're coming off ACC champions. We're coming off a Final Four appearance.
"We want more. We want to duplicate — we want to go back, we want to win the ACC again — and we want to win the national championship. Like, we're not gonna shy away from what we want. But it's gonna take a lot of work. It's gonna take the new guys and the veteran guys who have been through it for everybody to get on the same page."