NC State Basketball Coach Points to Returnee Showing Biggest Jump
Michael O'Connell has started over half of the games he's played in each of his four seasons in college. The 6-foot-2 guard, a former composite three-star prospect out of Blair Academy (N.J.), began his career with three dependable seasons at Stanford before serving as a key player in the Wolfpack's miraculous journey to the 2024 Final Four as an NC State basketball senior.
He earned the full-time starting nod at point guard midway through conference play and never relinquished that role.
If not for a hamstring injury that capped O'Connell's playing time at 12 minutes in the Wolfpack's Final Four loss to Purdue, there's no telling what might've happened. Consider that he played 30 or more minutes in each outing throughout the squad's historic nine-game winning streak after having eclipsed that mark only four times across NC State's 17-14 regular season campaign.
Now, judging by eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts' response to one particular question during his chat on this week's College Hoops Today Podcast with Jon Rothstein, there's no doubt that O'Connell should be in line for even more duties as the floor general in Raleigh.
"I would say Michael," Keatts noted without hesitation when Rothstein asked which returning player has made the biggest jump this offseason. "Michael has played with a lot of energy, and he's done a great job of becoming a better leader. You could see it...at the end of the year, we would be in huddles, and Michael, you know, he wasn't talking initially when he came here because, you know, as transfers you've got to find your voice. But I think his leadership and his positivity and what he brings to our team has really been good.
"We typically play with a lot of combo guards, and he's probably been, in a while, one of the only guys that I've had who is a pure point guard. And when you've got a good quarterback and a leader on the floor, it certainly helps your entire roster."
Across the epic nine-game winning streak, O'Connell averaged 10.2 points, 4.1 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and only 1.9 turnovers in 36.2 minutes per contest, shooting 15-for-30 beyond the arc.
Ideally, the 22-year-old's 2024-25 numbers will be at that level.