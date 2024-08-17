Priority NC State Basketball Recruit Gets Prestigious Invite
Leading up to next week's high-profile SLAM Summer Classic Volume 6 presented by NBA 2K at the renowned outdoor Rucker Park in New York City, SLAM HS Hoops has been announcing the invited preps one name at a time on social media this month. On Friday, La Lumiere School (Ind.) five-star senior and prime NC State basketball target Darius Adams, a New Jersey native, was the featured reveal.
Only one Wolfpack offer holder, Highland School (Va.) five-star forward Nate Ament, ranks higher than Adams on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. But between the two, it looks as though NC State head coach Kevin Keatts and his crew have a significantly better shot at landing Adams, described by SLAM HS Hoops as a "certified bucket getter":
Adams, a 6-foot-5, 165-pound versatile guard who sits at No. 17 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and recently displayed his sharpshooting and overall prowess to NBA scouts at the Nike Skills Academy in Portland, Ore., has held an offer from Keatts & Co. since early June. And in late July, he scheduled an official visit to the NC State basketball program for the first weekend of September.
He's also locked in official visits to UConn, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Michigan State, and Alabama, as he's looking to announce a winner before the early signing period gets under way in November.
The Slam Summer Classic, featuring Darius Adams and more five-stars galore, takes place on Wednesday.