Intriguing NC State Basketball Newcomer Arrives From Canada

One possible X factor on the 2024-25 NC State basketball roster is Ismael Diouf, a versatile forward from Quebec.

NC State basketball has now welcomed Ismael Diouf to campus in time for the start of the fall semester on Monday, Pack Insider's Matthew Bradham reported this weekend.

Diouf, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound polished stretch-four, averaged 10.1 points and 6.2 rebounds as a sophomore at Laval University in Quebec. The Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu product helped power his squad to a national championship and snagged MVP honors before hearing his name No. 1 overall at the 2024 Canadian Elite Basketball League Draft back in April.

However, the 22-year-old Diouf, one of five talented transfer additions for Kevin Keatts and his staff, visited the Wolfpack two months later and announced his transfer to NC State shortly thereafter. He arrives in Raleigh with two years of eligibility remaining.

The other NC State basketball newcomers via the transfer route include a pair of two-year Louisville teammates in redshirt junior guard Mike James and senior forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, plus senior guard/forward Dontrez Styles from Georgetown and senior guard Marcus Hill out of Bowling Green.

They join three four-star freshman guards in Bryce Heard, Trey Parker, and Paul McNeil, along with five returning scholarship players from the Wolfpack's 2023-24 Final Four team in graduate guard Michael O'Connell, senior forward Ben Middlebrooks, senior guard Jayden Taylor, senior guard Breon Pass, and sophomore guard Dennis Parker Jr.

