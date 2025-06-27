Five-Star Point Guard Lands on NC State Basketball Wishlist

All Wolfpack

Will Wade and his NC State basketball staff have entered the mix for Dylan Mingo.

In late May, Long Island Lutheran School (N.Y.) point guard Dylan Mingo received an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis. Less than a month later, he revealed that one of the Tar Heels' nearby rivals has joined his growing list of official suitors, as first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his Wolfpack are now in full pursuit of the 6-foot-5, 180-pound rising senior.

Mingo advertised his offer from the Wolfpack via the following social media post this week:

A five-star prospect boasting creative gifts as both a scorer and playmaker, Mingo currently stacks up at No. 8 overall and No. 1 among New York talents on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

In addition to the Wolfpack and Tar Heels, Mingo's most recent offers include the UConn Huskies and Louisville Cardinals.

NC State basketball coaches visited Mingo at his school back in late April. It felt like it would only be a matter of time before they formally entered his recruitment.

Dylan Mingo's older brother, Kayden Mingo, is a four-star combo guard who is set to suit up for the Penn State Nittany Lions next season.

