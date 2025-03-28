Former Five-Star Recruit Now on NC State Basketball Radar
When the 2023-24 season began, former five-star prep Jalil Bethea figured to be a key piece to a Miami Hurricanes roster that was looking to compete at the top of the ACC. Instead, the Hurricanes had a disaster season, and Bethea has opted to explore his options in the transfer portal for his sophomore year.
Bethea, who ranked No. 7 nationally in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports, will likely be a highly sought-after talent with many major programs looking to add such a high-ceiling player.
Will Wade seems to be making sure that NC State is one of the programs who will attempt to sway the 6-foot-5, 190-pound transfer to pledge his services to them for the upcoming season.
According to a report from the New York Times’ Adam Zagoria, the Wolfpack is one of a number of schools that have already reached out to the 19-year-old Bethea since he entered his name into the portal.
Jalil Bethea averaged 7.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 18.9 minutes per game in his lone season with the Hurricanes. He connected on 32.6 percent of his shots from deep.
In addition to NC State, Bethea has received interest from Alabama, Florida, Kansas, Memphis, Ohio State, Seton Hall, Saint Joseph's, VCU, and the new coaching staff at Miami.
