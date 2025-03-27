All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Contacts South Carolina Transfer Big Man

Nick Pringle has caught the attention of NC State basketball head coach Will Wade.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball transfer target Nick Pringle
NC State basketball transfer target Nick Pringle / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
In this story:

Just two days after being introduced as the new NC State basketball leader, Will Wade has been hard at work trying to assemble his first Wolfpack roster.

ALSO READ: Legendary Coach Praises New NC State Hire Will Wade

Much of that process involves reaching out to any transfers the 42-year-old head coach and his cohorts may deem a good fit on next year’s team. And that process is now well underway.

The Wolfpack staff reached out to former South Carolina big man Nick Pringle on Wednesday, with a report from League Ready's Sam Kayser confirming NC State is among a list of schools that have been in contact with the 6-foot-10, 220-pound senior since he entered the portal.

Pringle spent his fourth collegiate season with the Gamecocks. But he began his college career at Wofford before playing two seasons for Nate Oats at Alabama.

He started all 32 games in his lone South Carolina campaign.

Playing 24.5 minutes per outing, Pringle averaged 9.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists this season. 

Other programs that have expressed interest in Pringle include Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Georgetown, Kansas State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Southern Cal, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

ALSO READ: Wolfpack Coaches Showing Interest in March Standout

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.

Published |Modified
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball