NC State Basketball Contacts South Carolina Transfer Big Man
Just two days after being introduced as the new NC State basketball leader, Will Wade has been hard at work trying to assemble his first Wolfpack roster.
Much of that process involves reaching out to any transfers the 42-year-old head coach and his cohorts may deem a good fit on next year’s team. And that process is now well underway.
The Wolfpack staff reached out to former South Carolina big man Nick Pringle on Wednesday, with a report from League Ready's Sam Kayser confirming NC State is among a list of schools that have been in contact with the 6-foot-10, 220-pound senior since he entered the portal.
Pringle spent his fourth collegiate season with the Gamecocks. But he began his college career at Wofford before playing two seasons for Nate Oats at Alabama.
He started all 32 games in his lone South Carolina campaign.
Playing 24.5 minutes per outing, Pringle averaged 9.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists this season.
Other programs that have expressed interest in Pringle include Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Georgetown, Kansas State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Southern Cal, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
