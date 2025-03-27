Legendary Coach Praises New NC State Basketball Hire Will Wade
When Kim Mulkey decided to take the head coaching job for the LSU women’s basketball program back in 2021, one of the first people to greet her coming off the plane was none other than now-new NC State basketball head coach Will Wade.
They crossed paths for only one year at LSU before Wade was fired due to NCAA rule violations, later moving on to coach at McNeese State before officially landing the Wolfpack job this week.
Despite their limited time in close proximity, Mulkey seems to have no doubt that Wade will be successful in Raleigh. When questioned about her former colleague on Thursday, she had this to say:
“I was with Will only one year. He treated me with the utmost respect...He's a winner. If you just look at it, he won at LSU, he won at McNeese, and I would imagine he’s getting ready to wake the Wolfpack up and win at NC State.”
It’s a strong endorsement for Wade. After all, it came from a four-time national champion and highly decorated women’s coach who knows a thing or two about sustained winning in college hoops.
