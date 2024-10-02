Former NC State Basketball Guard Projected to Shine in China
Just a few weeks ago, recent NC State basketball product Terquavion Smith agreed to a one-year deal with the Jiangsu Dragons, a Chinese Basketball Association club in Nanjing, China. Now, Asia-Basket lists the 21-year-old from Greenville, N.C., as the main attraction on the Jiangsu roster.
ALSO READ: NC State Shares Practice Scenes From Rebranded Home
The 2021-23 slick-scoring Wolfpack sensation went undrafted last year but spent his rookie campaign as a pro on a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. Smith averaged 3.3 points and only 5.3 minutes across his 16 appearances in NBA regular season action.
Despite the encouraging opportunity between the NBA and G League after foregoing two years of college eligibility as an early draft entrant, the 6-foot-4, 165-pounder became a free agent in June after not receiving a second contract from the Sixers.
In July, Terquavion Smith suited up for the Portland Trail Blazers at the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas. But that didn't amount to a permanent stay, as he saw limited minutes off the bench and averaged only 7.0 points while shooting 22.7 percent beyond the arc across four outings.
Smith averaged 17.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.4 steals over his two years as a full-time NC State basketball starter under Kevin Keatts. As a sophomore, he was the leading scorer for a 2022-23 Wolfpack team that finished 23-11 overall and secured the program's first NCAA Tournament invite in five years.
ALSO READ: Former NC State Star Guard DJ Horne Seals Home Win Overseas
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.