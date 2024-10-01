NC State Basketball Star DJ Horne Seals Home Win Overseas
After going undrafted following an unforgettable NC State basketball campaign, the 2023-24 Wolfpack's leading scorer signed on with the San Antonio Spurs for Summer League action in July. But potent backcourt sensation DJ Horne averaged only 11.8 minutes per game, totaling 15 points across four outings.
So, a few weeks after wrapping up his brief stay with the Spurs, Horne opted to head overseas for the first season of his pro career, signing with MLP Academics Heidelberg of the German first division Basketball Bundesliga league.
And on Sunday, the 23-year-old Raleigh native helped fuel the team's first regular season win. Horne, who tallied 16 points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal across 28 minute in front of Heidelberg's SNP Dome crowd, drained all six of his free throw attempts down the stretch to ensure the 80-74 victory over Vechta.
Through two regular season games, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound starter is averaging 13.0 points and 2.0 steals while shooting 50.0 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from downtown, and 87.5 percent at the charity stripe.
DJ Horne spent two seasons apiece at Illinois State and Arizona State before bringing his scoring touch to Kevin Keatts & Co. in Raleigh. He averaged 16.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists for the Wolfpack.
And of course, Horne routinely torched nets when it mattered most, including a 29-point show in NC State's ACC Tournament title win over archrival UNC and his 20-point performance in the squad's Elite Eight upset knockout of Duke in Dallas.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.