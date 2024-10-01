All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Shares Practice Scenes From Rebranded Home

With just over a month until tipoff to the 2024-25 NC State basketball campaign, the Wolfpack's court has a slightly altered look.

NC State basketball guard Michael O'Connell
NC State basketball guard Michael O'Connell / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Preseason NC State basketball practices are now in full swing. At the same time, various pictures and videos are more frequently surfacing courtesy of the surging program's social media.

On Monday, the Wolfpack's Facebook account blessed the feeds of its followers with over a dozen still frames displaying the Wolfpack players' competition in five-on-five intrasquad action on their home floor.

And appearing below the captioned "wave" to their recently renamed venue, the first photo fittingly highlights graduate guard and returning starter Michael O'Connell operating the offense from the Lenovo Center court logo, now occupying the former spot of the PNC Arena branding:

👋 @lenovocenter

Posted by NC State Basketball on Monday, September 30, 2024

Last week, the Wolfpack social media team revealed the official NC State basketball poster shot for now-ACC Tournament champion and Final Four orchestrator Kevin Keatts' eighth season at the helm:

The 2024-25 NC State Men’s Basketball Team. #GoPack

Posted by NC State Basketball on Thursday, September 26, 2024

NC State, featuring O'Connell and a handful of other talents from the magical 2023-24 squad plus experienced transfers and three promising freshman guards, begins its 2024-25 season when USC Upstate comes to the Lenovo Center at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 4 (ACC Network Extra).

First, Keatts, O'Connell, and the rest of the Wolfpack — sitting outside most experts' top 25 predictions but within early striking range — will host Lees-McRae in their lone exhibition contest at 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 (no TV).

