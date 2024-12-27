Future NC State Basketball Center Posts Ridiculous Box Score
Christ School (N.C.) senior big man Zymicah Wilkins powered a 77-40 win over Knightdale High School (N.C.) in their John Wall Holiday Invitational TJ Warren Bracket semifinal bout at Broughton High School in Raleigh on Friday afternoon. And the NC State basketball recruiting prize did so in mega double-double style.
Wilkins, who pledged allegiance to the Wolfpack in late September and now ranks No. 73 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, finished with 21 points and 21 rebounds, including 10 on the offensive glass, while shooting 10-for-21 from the field and 1-for-3 at the charity stripe. He added five assists, four steals, and four blocks across his 26 minutes on the floor.
""I think he has a very high ceiling for what he can become as a basketball player," eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts said about the 6-foot-8, 215-pound four-star after he put his commitment in ink during the November signing period. "He can play with power down low, but there is also finesse to his game..."
Zymicah Wilkins and his squad will play for the TJ Warren Bracket trophy at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday. They will face the winner of Friday night's semifinal clash between Grace Christian School (N.C.) and Northern Nash High School (N.C.).
As things stand, the 2025 Wolfpack recruiting haul consists of Wilkins and Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star guard RJ Greer.
