Timberwolves Announce Return of the Classic Kevin Garnett-Era Black Jerseys
The Timberwolves are bringing their most iconic look back to the hardwood this season.
Minnesota announced Wednesday that it officially added the black jerseys with green trees as the trim back into its uniform lineup as the "Classic Edition" for the upcoming 2025-26 campaign. The look was first introduced in 1997 as an alternate jersey and was worn during the peak years of Kevin Garnett's career in Minnesota until a rebrand in 2008.
The Timberwolves reintroduced the black uniforms in 2018-19 as the Classic Edition and are doing so again seven years later.
Minnesota, coming off back-to-back Western Conference finals appearances for the first time in franchise history, looks to take the next step and contend for a championship in 2025-26. The Wolves return with the same core that lost to the Thunder in five games in the conference finals with Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid leading the way.