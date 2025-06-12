Charles Barkley, Kevin Garnett Mock Knicks for Becoming NBA Laughingstock
1. We all owe the New York Knicks a big thank you.
Thanks to the franchise embarking on a laughable coaching search, we can take a break from discussing the low NBA Finals ratings, small-market teams and CGI trophies to mock the Knicks.
After firing Tom Thibodeau, who brought the team to an Eastern Conference finals and turned the organization around after 25 years of futility, the Knicks have been exposed for not even having a plan in place to replace him.
It has been a parade of rejections, that has led to some solid shade.
Even ESPN’s Shams Charania got in on it a little bit with the biting “Another one” line in this tweet.
ESPN’s graphic during Wednesday’s SportsCenter said it all.
Charles Barkley completely lit up New York on NBA TV before Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
“The Knicks gotta be the stupidest damn people in the world,” said Barkley. “You don’t fire no good coach like that and don’t have a plan. Thibs did a hell of a job. Obviously, something’s going on there, but you don’t have a plan? Now the three coaches turn you down. You gotta have a plan, man, and they don’t have a plan. I don’t know what the hell they’re gonna do.”
Kevin Garnett added to the pile-on.
2. A brand-new episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina dropped Thursday morning and it’s an all-Mailbag edition followed by the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment with Sal Licata.
I answered all your questions about the NBA Finals ratings, the presentation of the NBA Finals by ESPN, the way the NBA drags out the NBA Finals schedule, NFL Network’s lack of respect for Good Morning Football, All-Star games, Brian Windhorst’s status with ESPN, Greg Olsen’s future, where the ESPN MLB package of games will end up, John Cena’s heel turn, the WWE controversy surrounding R-Truth, favorite late-night hosts, best decade for pop culture and more.
Following the Mailbag, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we discuss the lack of juice for the NBA Finals, Netflix’s amazing docuseries, American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden, the appeal of Oz the Mentalist and the Savannah Bananas, the anniversary of The Sopranos’ final episode and more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
3. We couldn’t make it through the whole column without mentioning the NBA Finals ratings, but that’s Adam Silver’s fault.
Here’s what the commissioner said on ESPN on Wednesday about the low numbers for Games 1 and 2: “People compare us to 20 years ago. But these Games 1 and 2, so far, as the highest-rated programs in May and June, so far, on television. And if something beats us, it will be another sports program. Back 20 years ago, we often didn’t win the night when the Finals were on. But the absolute rating is lower now.”
This is such bad spin. Yes, every single thing on television is down from 20 years ago. That doesn’t change the fact that this series has drawn all-time lows outside of the Covid years.
It’s also incredibly weak to brag about being the highest-rated programs in May and June. You just signed an 11-year, $76 billion deal with new broadcast partners. You’d think you’d want to do a little better than beating American Idol or Tracker.
4. While the NBA Finals ratings are not great, the league can take some solace in knowing their teams dominate the other sports when it comes to being followed on social media.
5. During a recent SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast episode with Andrew Marchand, I said the sports media story I was currently most fascinated with was what the WNBA ratings would be without Caitlin Clark while she recuperates from injury.
Now we have our answer.
According to USA Today, the league’s ratings have taken a 50% dip since Clark has been sidelined.
6. I’ll pass on some hack “99 Problems” joke and just give you the tweet.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: I discussed this on SI Media With Jimmy Traina this week, but I need to say it here: Netflix’s docuseries, American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden is a must-watch. It’s simply one of the best docuseries I’ve ever watched. It has been out for a month, but I just watched it this past weekend. If you haven’t checked it out yet, do it sooner rather than later.
Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.