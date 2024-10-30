NC State Basketball Breaks Out New Jerseys for 2024-25 Season
Ahead of Wednesday night's NC State basketball home exhibition contest against the Division II Lees McRae Bobcats — the Wolfpack's lone preseason tune-up before the regular season begins next week — the program's social media team revealed the new threads for the defending ACC Tournament champions in Raleigh.
As one can see in the following "New year, New threads" post, the Pack's home jerseys feature sharp black-and-red borders around the neck and armpits:
Against the Bobcats, eighth-year Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts rolled out a starting lineup of graduate guard Michael O'Connell, senior guard Marcus Hill Jr., senior guard Jayden Taylor, senior guard/forward Dontrez Styles, and senior forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield.
At the time of this article's publishing, NC State boasted a 30-10 advantage over Lees-McRae roughly midway through the first half, as Wolfpack senior guard Breon Pass and freshman guard Bryce Heard led all scorers with their five points apiece off the bench.
The Wolfpack and Bobcats have met once before: a 107-59 State victory in an exhibition game the week before the 2022-23 season got underway.
Following the bout against the Bobcats, NC State basketball, looking to build on its incredible ACC Tournament title and Final Four journey in March, tips off its regular season against the visiting USC Upstate Spartans in the newly-named Lenovo Center at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ACC Network Extra).
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.