NC State Basketball Star Averaging Almost 30 Points Overseas
Sure, the Jiangsu Dragons have the worst record in the Chinese Basketball Association at 0-8 overall. But as for the group's Wolfpack newcomer, 2021-23 NC State basketball scoring sensation Terquavion Smith is consistently torching nets.
The 21-year-old North Carolinian's 19 points in a 100-70 loss to the Zhejiang Lions tied his season low. In other words, although he's been a volume shooter in delivering his buckets, there's no doubt he's already become a high-scoring attraction in the league.
Plus, his production extends beyond the points column.
Through his eight outings, Smith is averaging 27.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.8 steals. Granted, he's also averaging 4.3 turnovers while shooting only 33.0 percent beyond the arc in light of his 1-for-10 clip from three in the squad's latest loss.
He's shooting 47.4 percent inside the arc, though, and 80.0 percent at the charity stripe.
Last season, despite going undrafted following an NC State basketball sophomore campaign in which he led the 2022-23 Wolfpack in scoring at 17.9 points per game, Terquavion Smith earned a two-way contract with the Philadeliphia 76ers.
However, the 6-foot-4, 165-pound point guard saw action in only 16 regular season games, averaging 3.3 points in 5.3 minutes per contest. And he didn't land an NBA contract for the 2024-25 season.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.