NC State Basketball Treasure Wastes No Time Wowing New Teammates

Recent NC State basketball star DJ Burns already has folks jumping out of their seats at training camp overseas.

NC State basketball forward DJ Burns
NC State basketball forward DJ Burns / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Less than a week after the Korean Basketball League's Goyang Sono Skygunners announced the signing of DJ Burns, the 23-year-old NC State basketball alum appears to have found his footing while gearing up for his first campaign as a professional.

Burns, a two-year force under Kevin Keatts in Raleigh after starring for three seasons at Winthrop, is likely to earn significantly more money than he would have in the NBA G League after going undrafted in late June.

Plus, judging by the early evidence, the 6-foot-9, 260-pound forward may well receive as much playing time as he can handle.

With Skygunners training camp underway, the footage below begins with a wave and smile from the friendly giant. It transitions to the reigning ACC Tournament MVP's stretches and warmups on the practice floor before showing scrimmage clips of the remarkably smooth, nimble big man's now-patented dominant displays as a bucket-finding extraordinaire in the paint.

And as one can see, a few of the highlights resulted in looks of utter amazement from Burns' teammates on the sideline:

DJ Burns, whose next-level performances in March forever live in NC State basketball lore, played for the Cleveland Cavaliers in Summer League action back in July. But he hasn't landed an NBA contract outside of that exhibition — not yet, anyway.

