NC State Basketball Treasure Wastes No Time Wowing New Teammates
Less than a week after the Korean Basketball League's Goyang Sono Skygunners announced the signing of DJ Burns, the 23-year-old NC State basketball alum appears to have found his footing while gearing up for his first campaign as a professional.
ALSO READ: NC State Product Lands NBA Opportunity in Detroit
Burns, a two-year force under Kevin Keatts in Raleigh after starring for three seasons at Winthrop, is likely to earn significantly more money than he would have in the NBA G League after going undrafted in late June.
Plus, judging by the early evidence, the 6-foot-9, 260-pound forward may well receive as much playing time as he can handle.
With Skygunners training camp underway, the footage below begins with a wave and smile from the friendly giant. It transitions to the reigning ACC Tournament MVP's stretches and warmups on the practice floor before showing scrimmage clips of the remarkably smooth, nimble big man's now-patented dominant displays as a bucket-finding extraordinaire in the paint.
And as one can see, a few of the highlights resulted in looks of utter amazement from Burns' teammates on the sideline:
DJ Burns, whose next-level performances in March forever live in NC State basketball lore, played for the Cleveland Cavaliers in Summer League action back in July. But he hasn't landed an NBA contract outside of that exhibition — not yet, anyway.
ALSO READ: NC State Great Auditioning for NBA Team Alongside Tar Heel
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.