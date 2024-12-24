All Wolfpack

Leading NC State Basketball Scorer Granted Option to Play Another Year

NC State basketball could enjoy two full seasons with Marcus Hill on the roster.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball guard Marcus Hill
NC State basketball guard Marcus Hill / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
As ESPN's Eli Lederman reported on Monday, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors "approved a blanket waiver granting an additional year of eligibility to former junior college transfers" who "would have exhausted their NCAA eligibility following the 2024-25 season." And first-year NC State basketball guard Marcus Hill fits that description.

There's no guarantee the 6-foot-4, 185-pound Illinois native will take advantage of the opportunity to extend his stay in Raleigh. But there's no doubt that Hill, averaging 12.6 points for the 2024-25 Wolfpack (8-4, 1-0 ACC), is thrilled he joined the NC State basketball program following one season at Bowling Green and two years at Southern Union State Community College.

"I love the fanbase," Hill confirmed with a smile to NC State Wolfpack On SI in the locker room following the Wolfpack's 89-63 home win over Rider on Sunday. "Love everybody, love all the coaches, and love all the guys. So, definitely glad to be here."

In addition to his team-leading scoring average, Marcus Hill is contributing 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game under eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts. The former unrated prep, who arrived in Raleigh as a four-star transfer, is shooting 50.5 percent from the field, 23.5 percent beyond the arc, and 67.3 percent at the line as a now-established Wolfpack starter.

Hill and the Wolfpack return to action when they travel to battle the Virginia Cavaliers (7-5, 0-1 ACC) on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at noon ET (ESPN2).

