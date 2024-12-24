Leading NC State Basketball Scorer Granted Option to Play Another Year
As ESPN's Eli Lederman reported on Monday, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors "approved a blanket waiver granting an additional year of eligibility to former junior college transfers" who "would have exhausted their NCAA eligibility following the 2024-25 season." And first-year NC State basketball guard Marcus Hill fits that description.
There's no guarantee the 6-foot-4, 185-pound Illinois native will take advantage of the opportunity to extend his stay in Raleigh. But there's no doubt that Hill, averaging 12.6 points for the 2024-25 Wolfpack (8-4, 1-0 ACC), is thrilled he joined the NC State basketball program following one season at Bowling Green and two years at Southern Union State Community College.
"I love the fanbase," Hill confirmed with a smile to NC State Wolfpack On SI in the locker room following the Wolfpack's 89-63 home win over Rider on Sunday. "Love everybody, love all the coaches, and love all the guys. So, definitely glad to be here."
In addition to his team-leading scoring average, Marcus Hill is contributing 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game under eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts. The former unrated prep, who arrived in Raleigh as a four-star transfer, is shooting 50.5 percent from the field, 23.5 percent beyond the arc, and 67.3 percent at the line as a now-established Wolfpack starter.
Hill and the Wolfpack return to action when they travel to battle the Virginia Cavaliers (7-5, 0-1 ACC) on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at noon ET (ESPN2).
