Updated NC State Basketball Stat Leaders Through 12 Games
Some question the 2024-25 NC State basketball team's star power. But as Kevin Keatts and his Wolfpack (8-4, 1-0 ACC) enjoy the longest break on their slate after wrapping up non-conference action via Sunday's bounceback 89-63 home win over the Rider Broncs, there's no denying that the roster features a notably widespread distribution of production.
The top seven scorers average within seven points of one another. That range is only 2.5 when it comes to the top seven rebounders. And it's only three in the assists department.
As the Wolfpack players go their separate ways to spend time with family for a few days before returning to Raleigh to prepare for a road test against the Virginia Cavaliers (7-5, 0-1 ACC) on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at noon ET (ESPN2), here's a complete account of the all-around tightly contested top NC State basketball producers and individual shooting percentages:
POINTS PER GAME:
- 12.6 - Marcus Hill
- 12.4 - Jayden Taylor
- 9.8 - Ben Middlebrooks
- 9.7 - Dontrez Styles
- 9.0 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
REBOUNDS PER GAME:
- 5.3 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
- 4.5 - Ben Middlebrooks
- 4.1 - Dontrez Styles
- 3.3 - Marcus Hill
- 3.0 - Dennis Parker Jr.
ASSISTS PER GAME:
- 4.0 - Michael O'Connell
- 2.1 - Marcus Hill
- 1.3 - Jayden Taylor
- 1.3 - Ben Middlebrooks
- 1.0 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
- 1.0 - Breon Pass
- 1.0 - Dennis Parker Jr.
STEALS PER GAME:
- 1.3 - Jayden Taylor
- 1.3 - Ben Middlebrooks
- 1.3 - Michael O'Connell
BLOCKS PER GAME:
- 1.7 - Ben Middlebrooks
- 1.1 - Dontrez Styles
- 0.5 - Jayden Taylor
MINUTES PER GAME:
- 28.9 - Michael O'Connell
- 28.4 - Jayden Taylor
- 27.1 - Marcus Hill
- 23.2 - Dontrez Styles
- 21.7 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE (min. 25 attempts):
- 54.2 - Ben Middlebrooks
- 53.3 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
- 53.3 - Breon Pass
- 50.5 - Marcus Hill
- 45.0 - Dontrez Styles
3-POINT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 20 attempts):
- 57.1 - Breon Pass
- 35.6 - Dontrez Styles
- 32.6 - Jayden Taylor
- 28.6 - Michael O'Connell
- 23.5 - Marcus Hill
FREE THROW SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 20 attempts):
- 74.3 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
- 73.1 - Jayden Taylor
- 68.5 - Ben Middlebrooks
- 67.3 - Marcus Hill
- 60.0 - Michael O'Connell
