NC State Basketball Pro Lifts Knicks to G League Winter Showcase Crown

Former NC State basketball star TJ Warren is arguably the No. 1 professional not in the NBA.

NC State basketball product TJ Warren boasts the fifth-highest scoring average in the G League this season. And among the top five, the Westchester Knicks forward is the only shooting better than 50 percent from the field.

Plus, he's highly productive when it matters most.

That was again the case on Sunday. The 31-year-old Warren powered the Knicks (13-4) to a 125-119 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce (12-5) in the G League Winter Showcase title clash at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., marking the second straight such title for the New York Knicks' G League affiliate.

Warren, looking to earn a call-up to the New York Knicks after being on an NBA roster for at least a spell in every season since becoming the NC State basketball program's latest ACC Player of the Year in 2014 and getting drafted No. 14 overall, tallied a team-high 24 points while shooting 9-for-20 from the field, 3-for-11 beyond the arc, and 2-for-2 at the charity in his 33 minutes against the Skyforce.

He added three rebounds, four assists, and one steal in the contest.

Through 15 appearances with Westchester this season, TJ Warren is averaging 25.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals.

