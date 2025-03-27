NC State Basketball Staff Showing Interest in March Standout
Just under a week ago, Robert Morris guard Amarion Dickerson, now on the NC State basketball radar, delivered a standout performance with 25 points, nine rebounds, three steals, and two blocks as his team came up just short of what would have been a shocking upset in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Instead, Dickerson and No. 15 seed Robert Morris fell to the No. 2 seed Alabama Crimson Tide. The Colonials' 90-81 defeat ended their season, and Dickerson entered his name in the transfer portal a few days later.
Dickerson has caught the eye of another March standout, with newly minted NC State basketball head coach Will Wade's staff getting in contact with the high-scoring junior guard this week.
On Tuesday, Blake Smith of Recruits Zone reported that Dickerson has heard from Wade and the Wolfpack, in addition to Louisville and Kansas State.
That list has grown, now including schools such as Ole Miss, Seton Hall, Syracuse, and USC.
The 6-foot-7, 185-pound Dickerson emerged as a full-time starter for Robert Morris this season after beginning his career in the junior college ranks. Across 35 appearances, he averaged 13.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game while shooting an efficient 53.1 percent from the floor.
His efficient scoring and high-level defense could be a welcome addition to the inaugural roster under Wade and the new NC State basketball regime.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.