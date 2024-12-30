Major NC State Basketball Offer Holder Set for Marquee Matchup
Latrell Allmond, who received an offer from NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts almost 18 months ago and most recently visited the Wolfpack in August, has led his John Marshall High School (Va.) Justices to the title bout in the Coby White Bracket of the John Wall Holiday Invitational at Raleigh's Broughton High School, less than two miles from Keatts' office.
ALSO READ: NC State Recruiting Prize Seizes TJ Warren Bracket Trophy
Between the Justices' two wins at the top-shelf prep showcase to improve to 9-0 this season, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound junior has averaged 16.5 points and a tournament-high 14.5 rebounds per game while shooting 11-for-26 from the field and 9-for-9 at the charity stripe.
But the competition ramps up a final notch when Latrell Allmond and his John Marshall High School, the alma mater of current NC State sophomore guard Dennis Parker Jr., square off against the Highland School (Va.) Hawks at 6:30 p.m. ET Monday. The Hawks feature the No. 4 overall prospect on the 247Sports 2025 Composite in coveted five-star forward Nate Ament.
Allmond, still in no rush to choose a college destination, checks in at No. 61 overall and No. 5 among centers on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. Of course, a head-to-head victory over Ament, plus a tournament MVP trophy, could equate to a considerable ranking bump.
It's worth noting that the 2025 NC State basketball offer sheet includes Nate Ament. However, Kevin Keatts and his crew are not among the perceived leading contenders in his high-profile recruitment.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball recruiting news.