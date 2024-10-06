NC State Basketball Advertises Transfer Addition's Attack Mode
NC State basketball redshirt junior Mike James, who arrived in Raleigh via the transfer portal following two seasons as a Louisville double-digit scorer, could become a top bucket-getter for the Wolfpack.
Evidently, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard, a former four-star prep from Orlando in the 2021 recruiting cycle, has been impressive of late showcasing his scoring instincts in the NC State basketball program's Dail Center practice facility.
In the following clip courtesy of the Wolfpack's social media team, James jumpstarts the offense with a pass. And once the ball finds it way back into his hands, the 22-year-old delivers a smooth spin move and explosive burst for the easy layup:
As a sophomore for the Cardinals last season, James averaged 12.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 39.6 percent from the field, 34.0 percent from downtown, and 81.8 percent at the charity stripe. He drew a starting nod in all 64 games he played in Kenny Payne's two-year stint at the helm, albeit for Louisville squads that posted a combined 12-52 overall record.
Mike James is one of two NC State basketball transfer additions from Louisville, along with senior forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who averaged 12.9 points and 8.4 boards while shooting 56.7 percent from the field as a full-time starter under Payne last season.
There's no doubt James and Huntley-Hatfield will constitute a chunk of the primary rotation when Kevin Keatts' eight NC State basketball squad tips off its regular season at home against USC Upstate on Nov. 4.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.