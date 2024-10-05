National Expert Applies Lofty Label to NC State Basketball Gem
College hoops insider Jon Rothstein has spent the past few weeks traveling across the country to scout various programs as they prepare for the 2024-25 campaign. His stops included Raleigh to check out Kevin Keatts' eighth NC State basketball team.
In addition to the high praise he heaped on senior transfer forward Marcus Hill (from Bowling Green), senior guard Jayden Taylor, and freshman guard Paul McNeil, Rothstein recently listed NC State basketball graduate guard Michael O'Connell among the nation's "16 Glue Guys" to keep an eye on when the regular season begins in just under a month:
Rothstein pointed to O'Connell's emergence as a full-time starter roughly midway through the 2023-24 season and more consistent production as a bucket-getting threat down the stretch. His boosted stat lines included five double-digit scoring outings in as many days as the Wolfpack captured the program's first ACC Tournament crown since 1987:
"Kevin Keatts' decision to expand O'Connell's role prior to the ACC Tournament is a major reason why the Wolfpack advanced all the way to the Final Four. This kid has gotten every single ounce out of himself as a basketball player and should again be a key factor for NC State in 2024-25 as a fifth-year point guard."
After averaging 6.3 points and 3.2 assists over three years at Stanford, O'Connell posted only 5.7 points and 3.2 assists as a senior in Raleigh last go-round. Again, though, his numbers were on the rise when it mattered most.
Plus, he recorded a career-high 3.4 rebounds and career-low 1.2 turnovers per game while shooting a career-best 37.5 percent beyond the arc for the season.
Michael O'Connell is one of only three ACC players on Rothstein's "Glue Guys" list. The others are Clemson veteran workhorse forward Ian Schieffelin and a Duke basketball transfer addition in former four-year Purdue forward Mason Gillis, who tallied eight points and four rebounds across his 24 minutes off the bench in the Boilermakers' 2024 Final Four win over O'Connell and the rest of Keatts' most memorable Wolfpack squad to date.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.