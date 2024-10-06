NC State Basketball: North Carolina Prep Checks Out Wolfpack
There's been no report of an offer from eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts to Berean Baptist Academy (N.C.) junior Josiah Sanders. Even so, the 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward toured the program on an unofficial visit this weekend, which points to mutual interest between Sanders and the Wolfpack.
ALSO READ: National Expert Applies Lofty Label NC State Gem
Sanders, a four-star lefty who recently debuted at No. 103 overall, No. 37 among small forwards, and No. 8 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, was in Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately for the Wolfpack, he watched the NC State football team fall to the visiting Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 34-30.
As things stand, Josiah "King" Sanders boasts 17 offers, according to 247Sports. That list of full-fledged suitors includes eight high-major programs: Cal, West Virginia, Rutgers, Missouri, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Iowa, and Georgetown.
Meanwhile, Kevin Keatts and his crew have extended six offers in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Only one of those NC State basketball targets is a composite five-star talent in Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.) guard JJ Andrews, who stacks up at No. 23 overall, No. 5 among shooting guards, and No. 1 in his state. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound bruiser was in Raleigh for an official visit with Keatts and the Wolfpack the last weekend of September.
ALSO READ: NC State Great TJ Warren Agrees to Deal With Knicks
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball recruiting news.