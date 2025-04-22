One-Time NC State Basketball Target Decommits From Big East Powerhouse
Whether by the transfer route or recruiting trail, first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his cohorts still need to land at least a few more talents to fill out their 2025-26 roster. And given Wade's proven recruiting prowess prior to his arrival in Raleigh, it'd be unwise to rule out the possibility of another big-time pickup or two by the Wolfpack.
ALSO READ: NC State Signee Soars 200 Spots in Rankings Since Last Year
One potential target is a five-star combo guard who sat high on former NC State basketball leader Kevin Keatts' 2025 recruiting wishlist in La Lumiere School (Ind.) senior Darius Adams.
In late September, just a few weeks after checking out the Wolfpack facilities on an official visit, the 6-foot-5, 165-pound phenom committed to then-defending back-to-back national champion UConn. He then put his pledge in ink during the November signing period.
But over the weekend, Darius Adams formally backed out of his commitment to Dan Hurley and the Huskies. On top of that, he told On3's Joe Tipton that his recruitment is "wide open."
Nevertheless, there's been reports of contact from the new NC State basketball staff. Not yet, anyway.
Adams, a smooth wing with clear NBA potential, currently checks in at No. 23 overall, No. 4 among combo guards, and No. 3 in Indiana on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball recruiting news.