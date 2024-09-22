Top-Tier NC State Basketball Target Cancels One Official Visit
La Lumiere School (Ind.) senior guard and prime NC State basketball target Darius Adams' visit slate has been fluid of late.
Adams, No. 19 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, moved up his trip to UConn from early October to last week's three-day midweek stay with the Huskies. And on Sunday evening, fresh off his weekend Michigan State tour, he canceled the official visit to Alabama that he had marked down for next weekend, ZAGSBLOG's Adam Zagoria confirmed.
ALSO READ: When to Expect Full 2024-25 NC State Basketball Schedule Release
Last week, Rivals national recruiting insider Rob Cassidy pointed at Adams' trip to UConn as one of the most impactful recent recruiting visits throughout the country, as reigning back-to-back national champion head coach Dan Hurley and his staff have undoubtedly prioritized the 6-foot-5, 165-pound silky backcourt talent:
"Returns from five-star Darius Adams' midweek UConn visit have been overwhelmingly positive."
He was in Raleigh for an official visit with eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack the first weekend of September. Adams checked out Tennessee the following weekend before heading to UConn a few days later.
Given the recent moves and jam-packed stretch of official visits that he just completed, it wouldn't be a surprise if Darius Adams has either made up his mind or is close to deciding on a winning suitor. That said, he hasn't advertised an announcement date yet.
No, the Wolfpack staff is not seen as the favorite.
Even so, it's worth pointing out the Wolfpack's momentum in the 2025 arena, as Keatts and his crew secured their second prize in the cycle via the commitment from Christ School (N.C.) four-star big man Zymicah Wilkins following his official visit this weekend.
ALSO READ: NC State Making Moves in Another 2025 Big Man's Recruitment
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball recruiting news.