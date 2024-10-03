NC State Basketball Great Agrees to Deal With Knicks
NC State basketball product TJ Warren has signed an Exhibit 10 contract to join the New York Knicks for training camp, the franchise announced in a press release on Thursday.
Warren, a veteran forward who is a month removed from celebrating his 31st birthday, worked out for the Sacramento Kings in September. But that didn't equate to a roster spot.
There's no guarantee the 6-foot-8, 220-pounder's time with the Knicks will amount to anything more than preseason action. Nevertheless, the Exhibit 10 deal in New York paired with the recent workout in Sacramento point to continued interest in what Warren still has to offer as a pro.
Last season, Warren averaged 3.7 points between 11 regular season outings with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Plus, he appeared in three playoff games.
Across the 2013-14 ACC Player of the Year's 10 years in the league since hearing his name No. 14 overall at the 2014 NBA Draft, TJ Warren has suited up for four franchises, averaging 14.3 points and 3.9 rebounds.
For now, TJ Warren is one of only two NC State basketball alums — i.e., players who wrapped up their college careers in Raleigh — who are in the NBA for training camp this month.
The other is 2020-22 Wolfpack guard Dereon Seabron. He recently inked an Exhibit 10 deal with the Detroit Pistons.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.