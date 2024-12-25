All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Coach Recounts Sitdown Chat With Michael O'Connell

Kevin Keatts challenged the second-year NC State basketball floor general to just focus on embracing the rest of his graduate season.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball guard Michael O'Connell
NC State basketball guard Michael O'Connell / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

After tallying 16 points in the NC State basketball loss to BYU in San Diego on Nov. 9, graduate guard Michael O'Connell struggled to find his rhythm in the Wolfpack's next four outings. The 22-year-old, the lone returning player from the 2023-24 team's NCAA Tournament starting lineup, committed eight turnovers and shot only 5-for-20 from the field across that stretch.

ALSO READ: Leading NC State Scorer Granted Option to Play Another Year

But O'Connell signaled a return to his more efficient form in Sunday's 89-63 home win over Rider.

He bested his season averages with eight points, four rebounds, five assists, and zero turnovers, shooting 1-for-2 from the field and an attack-mode 6-for-7 at the charity stripe.

"You know, he and I just sat down, and I just said, 'Man, just play...just have fun,'" eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts said about his recent conversation with the 6-foot-2, 195-pound New York native. "'I mean, this is your last year. You can start counting down the games and stop worrying about everything.'

"And he never said this, but [I said], 'You don't have to carry the load because the team won the ACC Tournament and went to the Final Four last year. You've just got to play.' He's such a great kid. So, I don't know if that's what he was thinking...'But just go play and have fun.'"

Evidently, O'Connell heeded the advice to Keatts' satisfaction.

"Certainly, he looked like the Michael that we've all grown to love," Kevin Keatts noted about Michael O'Connell's bounceback effort against Rider.

NC State (8-4, 1-0 ACC) next plays at Virginia (7-5, 0-1 ACC) at noon ET Tuesday (ESPN2).

ALSO READ: Updated Wolfpack Season Stat Leaders Through 12 Games

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball