NC State Basketball Enters Fray for Five-Star UNC Recruit

The 2026 NC State basketball offer sheet now features the highest-ranked floor general in the cycle, Taylen Kinney.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball versus UNC
NC State basketball versus UNC / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his cohorts are officially in the mix for Overtime Elite (Ga.) rising senior Taylen Kinney, a five-star point guard who has been on the wishlist of the Wolfpack's top ACC rival, the UNC Tar Heels, since late February.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound talent formally announced his NC State basketball offer via the following social media post earlier this week:

Kinney, who hails from Kentucky but transferred to Overtime Elite last year, currently stacks up at No. 14 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He ranks No. 1 at his position and No. 1 among all Georgia prospects in the class.

Now boasting well over two dozen offers as a coveted 2026 prospect, Taylen Kinney has seen his recruitment slate heat up considerably in the past few weeks.

He is set to begin an official visit with the blueblood Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday, and he recently toured another program from his home state in the ACC's Louisville Cardinals.

