NC State Basketball Enters Fray for Intriguing Transfer Talent
With plenty of scholarships, roster space, and roles to go around for the 2025-26 season, first-year NC State basketball leader Will Wade and his staff have not been shy when it comes to contacting transfers and expressing interest.
Many of those targets have been guards, indicating a potential mirroring of the roster makeup that Wade enjoyed last season at the helm of McNeese State. None of his Cowboys eclipsed the 6-foot-10 mark.
And on Saturday, League Ready’s Sam Kayser reported that Wade and his Wolfpack are among the six schools now in consistent pursuit of LSU transfer guard Tyrell Ward. The other top suitors are Indiana, Maryland, VCU, Virginia, and West Virginia.
Ward, a top-shelf four-star prospect coming out of high school, has spent the past three seasons in Baton Rouge. However, he opted to redshirt this past season and preserve a year of eligibility.
As a sophomore in 2023-24, the 6-foot-6, 195-pound Tyrell Ward averaged 9.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game, shooting an impressive 41.3 percent from 3-point land.
He joins a long list of potential backcourt options for the Wolfpack. The NC State basketball recruiters have already received commitments from former McNeese State talents Alyn Breed and Quadir Copeland.
