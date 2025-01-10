Former NC State Basketball Gem DJ Burns Enjoys Usage Uptick Overseas
There's no telling what lies ahead in the professional career of NC State basketball treasure DJ Burns. Perhaps the 24-year-old out of Rock Hill, S.C., will eventually get another shot to compete in the NBA via an Exhibit 10 contract for Summer League or preseason action.
But for now, Burns appears to be developing into a formidable weapon for the Goyang Sono Skygunners in the Korean Basketball League.
He's averaging only 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists through his 26 appearances for a Skygunners squad that sits No. 8 out of 10 teams in the KBL standings at 9-17 overall this season. That said, Burns' minutes and production have been on the rise after averaging only 9.3 minutes across his first 10 outings.
His playing time has risen to 25.7 minutes per game between the past six contests, averaging 13.5 points and 5.5 boards in that stretch while shooting 57.1 percent from the floor.
Those recent numbers as a Skygunner align with the stats that the 6-foot-9, 275-pound forward posted last season, his second with the Wolfpack after transferring from Winthrop, ultimately helping to power Kevin Keatts' magical 2023-24 NC State basketball team to the program's first ACC Tournament crown and Final Four appearance in over 40 years.
