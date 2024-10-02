NC State Basketball Spotlights Former Five-Star's Post Prowess
NC State basketball senior center Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is exhibiting the confidence in the paint that many projected from him when he finished No. 26 overall with a five-star rating by his name on the 247Sports 2021 Composite. And the 21-year-old from Clarksville, Tenn., is impressing his new head coach in the process.
ALSO READ: Former NC State Guard Projected to Shine in China
"That's a great move," Kevin Keatts proclaims in the following practice clip, courtesy of the NC State basketball social media team on Wednesday afternoon, after watching Huntley-Hatfield back down one defender with authority before he powered through a double-team for an easy lay-in off the glass:
The 6-foot-10, 240-pound big man didn't excel out of the gates in college, averaging only 3.9 points and 2.9 rebounds across his 35 outings for Tennessee as a freshman.
But Huntley-Hatfield, who transferred to Louisville for two campaigns before joining the Wolfpack for his senior year, has boosted his production from one season to the next. As a full-time starter for the Cardinals last season, he posted 12.9 points and 8.4 boards per game while shooting 56.7 percent from the field — a notable jump from 45.7 percent at Tennessee and 47.2 percent as a sophomore — not to mention 42.9 percent from three, albeit as a low-volume outside shooter.
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and the rest of Kevin Keatts' eighth NC State basketball squad tip off their season when USC Upstate arrives in the Lenovo Center for a 7 p.m. ET bout on Nov. 4 (ACC Network Extra).
RELATED: NC State Shares Practice Scenes From Wolfpack's Rebranded Home
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.