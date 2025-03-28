NC State Basketball Staff Eyes Former Conference Foe in Portal
First-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade may not be fully familiar with the landscape of the ACC yet, but it seems that the 42-year-old appears to have interest in bringing in a player with some experience in the conference.
Late Thursday night, 247Sports’ Travis Branham reported that Wade and his Wolfpack recruiters have been in contact with former Boston College forward Elijah Strong.
Strong, who spent two seasons with the Eagles, started over half his games as a sophomore, albeit for a Boston College team that finished toward the bottom of the ACC.
Across 27 games and 19 starts this season, the 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward posted averages of 9.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game while also showing his ability to shoot from outside, delivering a 36.2 percent mark from deep.
In addition to the Wolfpack, Strong has heard from Cal, George Mason, George Washington, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Tulane, per Branham.
The new NC State basketball coaches haven't land their first commitment in this offseason cycle. That said, they've made contact with a number of transfers in the opening days of the portal.
