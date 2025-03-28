All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Inquires About Powerful Transfer

The NC State basketball program now appears interested in reigning Conference USA Rookie of the Year Adrian Wooley.

NC State basketball head coach Will Wade
With newly minted Wolfpack head coach Will Wade having to essentially remake the NC State basketball program from the ground up, it’s no surprise that the coaching staff in Raleigh has been making contact with a number of players in the opening week of the transfer portal.

It should also come as no surprise that Wade and his crew are looking for a combination of youth and instant-impact talents. And it seems they may have identified the best of both worlds in Adrian Wooley.

Wooley, a former Kennesaw State guard, entered the transfer portal after just one season with the Owls. He took home Conference USA Rookie of the Year honors while also being named to the All-Conference USA First Team.

On Wednesday, Relentless Hoops' Trent Markwith reported that Wade and the Wolfpack have been in contact with Wooley. But the same goes for a number of other major programs that are hoping to land the high-powered transfer's services.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound freshman started all but one game for Kennesaw State this past season. Across 33 appearances, he poured in 18.8 points per game while also average 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Plus, he swiped 1.4 steals per outing and connected on 42.2 percent of his attempts beyond the arc.

Other schools that are currently expressing interest in Wooley include Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Clemson, Florida, Georgetown, Georgia, Houston, Kansas, Louisville, and Virginia Tech.

Wade has yet to secure his first commitment to the NC State basketball transfer class. However, Wooley could be a big-time addition to what the Wolfpack fanbase hopes is a contending roster.

