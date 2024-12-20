NC State Basketball Legend TJ Warren Decides Winter Showcase Victory
NC State basketball treasure TJ Warren delivered a team-high 27 points, almost half coming in the fourth quarter alone, to power the Westchester Knicks (11-4) to a 127-119 victory over the Valley Suns (10-5) in their G League Winter Showcase quarterfinal clash at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday night.
ALSO READ: Ex-NC State Guard Sinks Game-Winner for Colonials
The 31-year-old Warren added three rebounds, three assists, three steals, and only turnover while shooting 9-for-14 from the field and 4-for-5 at the charity stripe across his game-high 39 minutes on the floor. He entered the contest averaging 25.7 points, 7.4 boards, 3.5 dimes, and 1.9 steals per outing, shooting 51.3 percent from the field for the season.
He and the Westchester Knicks, the defending Winter Showcase champions, will face the Grand Rapids Gold (11-4) in the semifinals at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPNU).
TJ Warren, who came off the board No. 14 overall at the 2014 NBA Draft and remains the NC State basketball program's most recent ACC Player of the Year, is on the prowl for a return to the NBA.
And the veteran forward, boasting a career average of 14.3 points across 385 regular season games in the NBA, continues to show why he shouldn't be overlooked. Evidently, there are loads of buckets left in the North Carolinian's tank as an 11th-year pro.
ALSO READ: Recent NC State Star Dereon Seabron Elevates Outlook
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.