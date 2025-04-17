All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Loses One Transfer Battle to South Florida

An NC State basketball visit did not translate to a commitment from former Division II talent Wes Enis.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball
NC State basketball / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
When Division II transfer Wes Enis entered the transfer portal, NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his staff were quick to express interest in the prolific guard.

It sure appeared that the interest was mutual, as Enis even traveled to Raleigh to meet with the Wolfpack coaches earlier this week. Nevertheless, he's now set to join another program.

On Thursday, On3’s Joe Tipton reported that Enis has committed to South Florida, with the Bulls beating out NC State and a few others for his coveted services.

The former Lincoln Memorial standout visited several high-major programs, including NC State, Iowa, Minnesota, and West Virginia. Ultimately, though, he opted to head to the American Athletic Conference by pledging his allegiance to USF.

A 6-foot-2, 200-pound sophomore, Enis spent two seasons at Lincoln Memorial, where he excelled to begin his collegiate career. After snagging South Atlantic Conference Freshman of the Year honors, he averaged 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists last season while shooting a blistering 41.1 percent beyond the arc.

Enis' commitment to USF is one of the first notable misses for Wade & Co. in the current transfer cycle. However, the Wolfpack remains active in several other recruitments.

Plus, NC State basketball has already secured three guards via the portal.

