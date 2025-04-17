NC State Basketball Loses One Transfer Battle to South Florida
When Division II transfer Wes Enis entered the transfer portal, NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his staff were quick to express interest in the prolific guard.
ALSO READ: Former Five-Star Prep Derrion Reid Schedules NC State Visit
It sure appeared that the interest was mutual, as Enis even traveled to Raleigh to meet with the Wolfpack coaches earlier this week. Nevertheless, he's now set to join another program.
On Thursday, On3’s Joe Tipton reported that Enis has committed to South Florida, with the Bulls beating out NC State and a few others for his coveted services.
The former Lincoln Memorial standout visited several high-major programs, including NC State, Iowa, Minnesota, and West Virginia. Ultimately, though, he opted to head to the American Athletic Conference by pledging his allegiance to USF.
A 6-foot-2, 200-pound sophomore, Enis spent two seasons at Lincoln Memorial, where he excelled to begin his collegiate career. After snagging South Atlantic Conference Freshman of the Year honors, he averaged 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists last season while shooting a blistering 41.1 percent beyond the arc.
Enis' commitment to USF is one of the first notable misses for Wade & Co. in the current transfer cycle. However, the Wolfpack remains active in several other recruitments.
Plus, NC State basketball has already secured three guards via the portal.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball offseason news.