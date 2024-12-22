NC State Basketball Needs Blowout Win Over Low-NET Broncs
While many other teams across the country have been in action this past week, the eight-day break in the NC State basketball schedule since the 75-60 true road loss to the now-No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks has cost the Wolfpack (7-4, 1-0 ACC) several notches in the updated-daily NCAA NET Rankings, a primary metric to evaluate squads for March Madness invites and bracket seeding.
ALSO READ: NC State Great Julius Hodge Leads Lions to Ironic Tournament Title
Kevin Keatts and his resilient work-in-progress bunch dropped from No. 107 to No. 115 in the latest NET update, which includes all of Saturday's outcomes. And it doesn't help that the Pack's Sunday home game comes against a low-tier Quad 4 opponent in the Rider Broncs (4-8, 0-2 MAAC).
Rider checks in at No. 322 out of the 364 Division I programs, appearing above only the Canisius Golden Griffins among MAAC members.
In other words, the best that the NC State basketball players can hope to achieve in the eyes of the NET on Sunday is a slight bump to their efficiency ratings via a thoroughly dominant display from start to finish. The Wolfpack and Broncs tip off in the Lenovo Center at 4 p.m. ET (ACC Network).
Following that contest, the Pack's non-conference finale in the regular season, NC State will have over a week off before resuming its ACC slate on the road against the Virginia Cavaliers on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at noon ET (ESPN2).
As things stand, the ACC boasts only two representatives among the top 25 in the NCAA NET Rankings, albeit both in the top 10, as the Duke Blue Devils sit No. 3 while the Pitt Panthers rose two spots to No. 9 on Sunday morning.
ALSO READ: NC State Legend TJ Warren Decides G League Winter Showcase
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball and football news.