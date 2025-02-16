NC State Basketball Coach Leaves Door Open for Another DJ Burns Season
From their courtside seats in the Lenovo Center on Saturday, ACC champs and 2024 Final Four NC State basketball gems DJ Burns, DJ Horne, and Casey Morsell played a part in igniting the end of the program's nine-game skid. The Wolfpack (10-15, 3-11 ACC) posted a 70-62 win over Boston College.
Evidently, Kevin Keatts and his current cast were in tune with the beloved trio's winning presence in Raleigh. Bouncing back from Wednesday night's 91-66 home defeat at the hands of Louisville, they emerged victorious for the first time in over five weeks.
During Keatts' postgame press conference, the eighth-year NC State basketball head coach expressed gratitude for the show of support from Morsell and the DJs while keeping the dream alive that a potential fifth year of eligibility in college sports could equate to more of their Wolfpack magic:
"I didn't even know that they gave me energy before the game. But you know, I look up and I was like, 'Man, hold on,' DJ Burns, DJ Horne, they're both sitting courtside. I mean, NIL is still good.
"It was great to have those three in the building: both DJs and Casey Morsell. And it reminds you, just seven, eight, nine months ago, man, we just cut down nets as ACC champions and for the Final Four.
"And it also reminds you that at one point, a lot of people were down on that team, and then, obviously, we ended up winning nine straight games.
"I'm not making that prediction now. But what I'm saying is, you know, when you got basketball, it's a long season. You're never out of it...
"And just to see those guys is great inspiration. They look good too. I was like, 'I wish I could've snuck 'em in the game a little bit at times.' But we were able to win the game without them today...
"But you never know, I might get them in. With this knew legislation that's coming, you may be able to get a particular former player and play them two games just throughout your year. I just gotta pick which two it's gonna be."
The Wolfpack next faces rival UNC (15-11, 8-6 ACC) in the Dean E. Smith Center at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN).
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.