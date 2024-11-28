NC State Basketball Perimeter Defense Faces Daunting Test
NC State basketball entered Friday night's home win over William & Mary having limited its first four opponents to a combined 22.2 percent shooting beyond the arc. And the volume-shooting Tribe's 7-for-31 clip mirrored that percentage.
Now, a Wolfpack 3-point defense that ranks No. 3 in the country is set to square off against a Purdue 3-point arsenal that ranks No. 7 at 43.0 percent this season.
Kevin Keatts' eighth NC State squad, unranked despite its 5-0 record thus far, hasn't encountered a high-major attack yet.
"It's crazy because when you play mid-major teams, they really typically have more 3-point shooters than the high-major teams," Keatts explained on Wednesday while looking ahead to the Wolfpack's Rady Children's Invitational opener versus the No. 13-ranked Boilermakers (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) in San Diego at 3 p.m. ET Thursday (FS1), a chance for NC State basketball to avenge its 2024 Final Four loss.
"That's not particularly the case with the Purdue situation because, at all times, they're gonna have four guys that can really shoot the basketball.
"But we have been good in that area, and we've focused on that. And the reason why we focused on it early is because the teams that we were playing really, really we're good 3-point shooting teams.
"And so, I think we've gotten better in that area."
