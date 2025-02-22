NC State Basketball Program Announces New Starting Lineup

All Wolfpack

The NC State basketball team is at a new low point entering its home bout against the Demon Deacons.

NC State basketball guard Jayden Taylor
NC State basketball guard Jayden Taylor / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Looking to bounce back from Wednesday night's 97-73 blowout road loss at the hands of the rival UNC Tar Heels, Kevin Keatts and his eighth NC State basketball squad are hosting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (19-7, 11-4 ACC) in the Lenovo Center at 2 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN2).

Ahead of the showdown in Raleigh, critical for the Wolfpack (10-16, 3-12 ACC) when it comes to merely moving into position to earn an invite to the 15-team ACC Tournament, the program released the NC State basketball starting five, including one first-time starter in Paul McNeil:

1 - Graduate guard Michael O'Connell

2 - Freshman guard Paul McNeil

3 - Senior guard Jayden Taylor

4 - Senior guard/forward Dontrez Styles

5 - Senior forward Ben Middlebrooks

NC State has five outings left on its regular season slate, all of the ACC variety. After squaring off against the Demon Deacons, the Wolfpack will prepare for a road battle against the Syracuse Orange (11-16, 5-11 ACC) in the JMA Wireless Dome at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPNU).

